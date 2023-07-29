Newport firm hits £7,000 fundraising milestone for hospice in memory of colleague

Bryan and his sister Sarah

Bryan Cutter, a director at Henshalls Insurance Brokers on High Street, received end-of-life care at Severn Hospice.

Since his death in March 2020, colleagues have dedicated their spare time to raising money for the hospice.

They have staged regular cake sales and made individual efforts such as sponsored walks, cycle rides and runs to support patient care.

Each year the team walk to the top of the Wrekin together to mark the anniversary of Bryan’s death, aged 60.

Colleagues at Henshalls

Bryan’s sister, Sarah Lincoln, who also works at Henshalls in Newport, ran the London Marathon and was part of an office team who competed in the hospice’s Dragon Boat Race on the River Severn, Shrewsbury in July.

Now the work pals are planning their annual golf tournament, The Cutter Cup, named in Bryan’s honour, to be played at Lilleshall Golf Club in October.

Sarah said: “Bryan faced his illness with dignity and resilience, in fact, he was totally inspirational throughout. He encouraged me to start running through a Couch to 5k initiative with Lawley Running Club where he was a keen runner and run leader.

“He continued to run even after surgery and subsequent chemotherapy treatment, always making the most of life right up until he passed away peacefully at Severn Hospice.”

Bryan was much-loved by colleagues and the business community after working for Henshalls for more than 25 years.

He fought a brave battle against cancer, even taking part in 5k and 10k runs with Sarah, and continued to raise money for the care of other sufferers whilst he was poorly.

His picture still hangs up in the office and people regularly call in to ask how the fundraising is going for the hospice.

Their Dragon Boat Race, raised £1,500, bringing the total to £7,000. The golf tournament is expected to add hundreds more.

Sarah added: “Severn Hospice looked after Bryan when he needed them. We want to help the hospice support other families with its steadfast commitment to step in and surround them with dignity, compassion and love.”

Henshalls employs more than 40 members of staff across Shropshire and Staffordshire.

The managing director Mark Freeman said: “The ongoing fundraising for Severn Hospice, and fantastic £7,000 already made, is testament to Bryan’s popularity and the strong bond between colleagues in our Newport office.

“Judging by what we have seen so far, we know they will go all out to make the golf tournament a big success.”

To donate to their fundraising get in touch with Henshalls. For more on the company go to henshalls.com.