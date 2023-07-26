Shropshire dad to run London Marathon for autism research after daughter's diagnosis

Steve Matthews and his daughter Isabella

Steve Matthews from Sambrook, near Newport, was inspired to sign up for next year's marathon after his three-year-old daughter, Isabella was diagnosed with autism in April this year.

The 39-year-old is now working in private security but previously served in the Parachute Regiment of the Army and the Special Forces.

Because of working away from home, Steve said he had missed a lot of the signs before Isabella's diagnosis and had thought pandemic lockdowns had impacted her development.

He said: "Initially, I had thought it was the lack of interaction during Covid that was the reason for her delayed development.

"But after an initial assessment at the house, we got some referrals and jumped a few hurdles and Isabella was diagnosed in April."

Steve said that following the diagnosis he was determined to do something to raise money for research into the disorder.

The mammoth undertaking will raise funds for Autistica, the UK’s leading autism research and campaigning charity.

The charity funds research to help shape policy and works to support autistic people and their families.

Steve said: "It's an important charity, they're doing so much for research. I've always wanted to do the London Marathon, and this has really given me the boost I needed to get involved and raise money for such a good cause."