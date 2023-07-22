Strictly’s Amy Dowden reveals she won't be in main Strictly line-up this year after further cancer diagnosis

Amy Dowden.

The Welsh dancer’s fellow Strictly stars flooded to Instagram with well wishes back in May when she announced that she was battling cancer.

At the time, Caerphilly-born Dowden, who joined the BBC dance competition show in 2017, shared the news on social media, telling fans that she was “determined” to return to the dance floor as soon as she can.

She had surgery in June, announcing that she underwent a mastectomy, and two tumours were removed.

She told the Mirror back then: "If I only have radiotherapy I’ll be back on Strictly this season. Once radiotherapy is done there’ll be nothing to stop me, there’s no pressure but Strictly is leaving the door open. It’s having something to work towards.

“I’m visualising myself on that Strictly dance floor. Just being back in the ­ballroom with the live audience, the adrenalin and the atmosphere. And the support from the whole Strictly family."

But during a video for cancer charity CoppaFeel - who she credits with her earlier diagnosis - on an Instagram Live yesterday (June 21), Amy confirmed a scan had found further tumours, and she would have to undergo chemotherapy.

"I was originally going to have a lumpectomy, radiotherapy and hormone treatment," she said, speaking to Erin Kennedy MBE, who also fought cancer. "But then, after my MRI, they found another tumour, so then it changed into a mastectomy and then, after my mastectomy, unfortunately, they found even more tumours.

"My pathology wasn't what they were expecting, and they found another type of cancer and then they told me I needed chemo. For me that was a massive blow."

As she told the Mirror earlier in the year, Amy had hoped to dance on Strictly, but she confirmed that's now not going to happen, at least not in the way it was before.

"It means I'm not going to be able to dance with a celebrity on Strictly but I'm in such regular contact with the team.

"The BBC have just been utterly incredible. We are just one big family and they're going to be guided by me and there are so many ways to be involved in the show, and I'm just staying really positive and hopeful that I'm still going to be part of the show in some way

"My aim is to continue dancing. The oncologist said to me movement is really, really good for people on chemo, it's important, so that was encouraging."

The incredibly brave star thanked her fans for support on Instagram, saying: "Just want to thank everyone for their love and support.

"I'll tackle this next step the best I can and very blessed to have the love and support of my family and friends along with you guys. Thank you!

"The rest of the year looked very different to what was planned but hopefully I'll enter 2024 cancer free," she continued.

"I'll never take anything for granted and promise to live to the full. Welsh love always!"