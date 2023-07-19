Organisers urge sign-ups for one of the county's most entertaining charity events

Teams are being urged to enter the Coracle World Championships

Organisers say they have been pleased with the early entries for the event taking place on September 8, but have urged others to register soon to ensure their place in the fun-packed day.

Supported by Invertek Drives Ltd of Welshpool, which has entered five teams, the championships will see competitors crossing the River between the Pengwern Boat Club and The Quarry Park river bank in coracles traditionally designed for fishing.

More than £35,470 was raised at last year’s event which saw more than 40 teams with 160 participants taking part. The winning team was Bevan Bodgers while the Tara Group were the highest fundraisers.

More than £350,500 has now been raised for Macmillan Cancer Support since the event launched in 2007.

“We’re looking forward to another fun-packed event this year and we’re anticipating a record entry after the event’s return last year following the pandemic,” said Kate Thomas, Regional Fundraising Manager for Macmillan Cancer Support.

"We’re pleased with the number of entries so we’d urge any other businesses or groups considering taking part to apply sooner than later.”

Established by the late Richard Bayliss in 2007, the championships have competitors racing across the river in small, round-shaped coracles, once traditionally used for fishing in Wales and other parts of the UK, India, Vietnam, and Tibet.

Teams from local businesses, organisations and groups of friends take part.

Adrian Ellam, CEO of Invertek Drives Ltd, which manufactures variable frequency drives, took part in last year’s event and is entering with fellow directors again this year.

He said: “The coracle championships is a great event for those taking part as well as raising much needed money for Macmillan. Personally, it was a great experience, as I know it was for our teams who benefited from the teamwork and support.

“I’d urge businesses and others to take enter and get involved in what will be a worthwhile and fun-packed day.”

Event chair, Jayney Davies said: “Whilst it's a great event to participate in, it’s also a key one for fundraising. The money raised has gone to support Macmillan projects throughout Shropshire and has made a real difference to cancer sufferers, their families, and friends. We’re looking forward to seeing as many more entries as possible.”

Teams are encouraged to wear fancy dress on the day and supporters and the public are encouraged to watch at the boat house or from the Quarry riverside.