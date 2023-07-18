Work progresses on moving renal dialysis services into the community

Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

The services will be located in the same building as the planned new Community Diagnostic Centre at Hollinswood House on Stafford Park, near to Telford Town Centre.

The purpose-built facility will provide care for lower risk dialysis patients in a satellite unit, with acute services remaining at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Renal dialysis services are currently on a ward at PRH and the move will allow this space to be upgraded and converted back into an inpatient ward, providing more beds for patients who are acutely ill.

Health bosses say the move, which is scheduled for the autumn, will allow Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust to meet not only the current level of dialysis demand but also future demand.

Sara Biffen, acting chief operating officer, said: “Moving renal dialysis services to such an ideal off-site location will create a better and more spacious environment within the community for patients to receive their dialysis treatment.

“It will also mean we are able to meet increasing future demand away from a hospital environment.”

The Community Diagnostic Centre will provide services for patients from across the whole of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

It will see elective diagnostic tests delivered away from acute hospital sites and separately from urgent diagnostic scans.