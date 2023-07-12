Meet the visual artist who uses her experience of being partially sighted to inspire change

From supporting museums and galleries to meet the needs of disabled visitors to training architects on building design, Zoe Partington is helping to make art accessible to all.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

Zoe Partington at her studio in Cleobury Mortimer The contemporary visual artist uses her experience of being partially sighted and living with a chronic condition for 50 years to inspire positive change in the arts, heritage and culture sector.