Woman says she drives to Fulham for GP appointments due to 'shocking' Shropshire NHS service

A stock image of a hospital ward

Speaking to radio host Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning, Sophie from Shrewsbury called in to discuss the "shocking" healthcare services in Shrewsbury and Telford.

She claimed that "everybody is terrified" and that residents were "desperate" to get private healthcare, as doctors surgeries are full and that people are waiting weeks for appointments if they do manage to get one.

Sophie, who moved back to the county from Fulham just before lockdown, went on to explain that her four-month-old daughter suffered badly at that time from tonsillitis.

She said: "She had tonsillitis really badly and couldn't breathe properly couldn't swallow and they said 'no we can't see her we wont even have a telephone conversation with you'."

Luckily, Sophie said that she lives next to consultants who helped her after they said her daughter needed to be on urgent antibiotics.

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do.'



This caller who lives in Shropshire tells @NickFerrariLBC that she drives three hours to Fulham for healthcare due to 'shocking' services in the nearby cities of Shrewsbury and Telford, leaving residents 'terrified'. pic.twitter.com/Y4uDUsjcBr — LBC (@LBC) July 11, 2023

"Everybody in Shropshire is...we don't know where to go or what to do, we're all really worried," Sophie claimed.

"The healthcare is so bad here that I called after this incident with my daughter, I called my old GP who is NHS in London and they said because they were aware of Shrewsbury as well they said 'don't worry although you're living in Shrewsbury you can still use us'.