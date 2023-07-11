'Significant disruption' expected with latest NHS strikes as health bosses urge public to 'think wisely'

Health leaders have warned about the impact of the impending strikes

Local health bosses are urged people to "think wisely" ahead of the action, which starts at 7am on Thursday, July 13, and continues until 7am on Tuesday, July 18.

The strike will be the longest yet in the continuing dispute between Junior Doctors, and the NHS and the Government.

It will be followed by a strike from senior doctors and hospital consultants, from 7am on Thursday, July 20, until 7am on Saturday, July 22.

NHS Shropshire Telford & Wrekin is encouraging people to use NHS 111 online if they are unsure on where to go, and to only attend an Emergency Department if it is "absolutely necessary".

They said that would help to ensure that care is "available to patients who need it".

In a statement local health leaders said: "These strikes will impact both routine and emergency care.

"It is really important people do not delay seeking help from the NHS if they feel unwell, but need to be aware that things will be working differently and with fewer staff than normal on these days.

"The best way to get urgent medical help is to visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111 for anything that feels urgent, or if you are unsure what to do. But, if it’s a life-threatening emergency, please do call 999 or come straight to your local emergency department."

Alison Bussey, Chief Nursing Officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care Board, said: “The care and safety of people who use our services is our highest priority, and it is important that people continue to use our services when they need them.

“During the industrial action, the NHS services and hospital services in particular, will be working really hard to keep important services like protect emergency treatment, critical care, neonatal care, maternity, and trauma open and running smoothly.

“However, we do know that the strike will mean that our elective or planned services, so our operations and outpatient appointments, will be affected.

“You will be contacted by your hospital or system provider if that affects you. If you do not hear from the NHS, please continue to attend your appointment, wherever that might be.

“General practices, community pharmacies and minor injury units will remain open and will be there to help and support you.

“You can help us by making sure you use services efficiently and effectively, and only using emergency services when they are really required. If you can, try using 111 online as your first point of call, and only use 999 in an emergency.”

NHS Shropshire Telford & Wrekin has also issued a series of reminder points to county residents about services, as follows.

* Life-threatening emergency or serious injury: call 999 or go to your nearest Emergency Department (A&E)

* For medical attention and advice – use NHS 111 online or call NHS 111 as the first port of call

* Local Minor Injury Units, GP surgeries and pharmacies are not impacted by this strike action. Please continue to attend your GP appointments, unless you are contacted and told otherwise.

* If we have not contacted you, please attend your appointment as planned. The NHS will contact you if your appointment needs to be rescheduled due to strike action.

* The NHS is also asking the public to play their part by taking simple steps during industrial action to look after themselves, loved ones and checking in on vulnerable family members and neighbours.