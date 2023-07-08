Firefighters take on gruelling bike challenge for lifesaving charities

The trio are planning on riding from Land's End to John o'Groats in just ten days

Two of Shropshire Fire & Rescue's firefighters, along with a colleague from Staffordshire, will be setting off on a gruelling 1000-mile bike ride from Land’s End to John o’Groats on Thursday, July 20.

Rob Simcox and Alec Thomas from Shropshire and Russ Brown from Staffordshire are undertaking the journey to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support and The Fire Fighters Charity.

Rob, watch manager of Shropshire Fire & Rescue’s training department, explained why the cause was so important to him.

He said: “Both Russ and I have recently lost our fathers to cancer, and we know it’s a disease that touches everyone in one way or another.

"Raising money for Macmillan and The Fire Fighters Charity during this ride is our way of giving back to the services that help people so much through difficult times.”

The firefighters are hoping to complete the journey in just 10 days, covering a staggering 100 miles each day.

Rob added: “Even though we are all keen cyclists it is still going to be a very challenging ride, the thought of the money we are raising will keep us going and we can’t wait to get started.”

As of the time of writing, the trio have already raised £1,405 towards their £3,000 goal.