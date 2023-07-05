Shropshire hospitals celebrate 75 years of NHS

NHS Thank You in the Quarry, Shrewsbury

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) are celebrating the NHS on its 75th anniversary.

This significant milestone on Wednesday celebrates the NHS and the difference it makes to people’s lives day in and day out.

Louise Barnett, chief executive at SaTH, said: “When the NHS was founded in 1948, it was the first universal health system to be available to all, free at the point of delivery, and it continues to touch all of our lives today.

“The NHS has seen enormous change over the years and faced and risen to many challenges, but it has always evolved and adapted to meet the needs of each generation, delivering huge medical advances along the way.

“This is all down to the incredible people who together make up our National Health Service.”

SaTH has a variety of celebratory activities happening throughout the week, and five members of its staff have been selected to represent the Trust at Westminster Abbey for the NHS75 service on Wednesday.

Volunteer Mel Amor, consultant obstetrician Mei-See Hon, MRI lead radiographer Shireen Mitcham, senior practice education facilitator Jamie Henry, and medical device library technologist Kev Malton were travelling to London for the celebration.

Jamie Henry arrived in the UK as an overseas nurse in 2015 from the Philippines. She went on to become a professional development nurse for the international nursing team and now leads the workstream for healthcare support workers.

She said: “I am very excited and honoured that I have been chosen to represent education, nursing and now healthcare support workers – taking a piece of SaTH to the Abbey.”