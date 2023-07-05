Hospital hosts emergency training exercise

Princess Royal Hospital was the venue for the emergency exercise.

The exercise took place at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, with staff training for a potential chemical leak.

Called 'Exercise Wasteside', the operation involved several emergency scenarios, the first of which was a chemical tanker crash and explosion at a shopping centre – resulting in the partial collapse of a building.

As a result, ‘a chemical plume was released’ affecting members of the public who needed emergency hospital assistance.

Following a table-top exercise, a live exercise was played out for staff at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs PRH and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, with support from Shropshire Fire and Rescue, West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police and a wide range of other multi agency partners.

It took place around the A&E department at PRH yesterday and enabled staff to test a decontamination tent and equipment, including chemical suits.

Emma-Jane Beattie, Emergency Planning Manager at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said the activities ensure they are prepared and that plans are in place to deal with potential emergencies

She said: “The exercise forms part of our Emergency Preparedness, Resilience and Response arrangements, whereby we plan for, and respond to, a wide range of incidents and emergencies.