Trust confirms planning progress on major hospitals programme

Artist's impressions of how Royal Shrewsbury Hospital could look.

Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which manages both Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, says it is moving forward with its Outline Business Case (OBC) for the 'Future Fit' Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP).

It said that it is on track to submit the OBC this summer, marking a key milestone in the national approval process, ahead of the Full Business Case (FBC) in winter 2023/24.

The trust said it has already benefited from a multi-million pound investment at PRH that will see the building of a new planned care hub and front entrance – that are in alignment with HTP.

The trust added that it has also begun the planning application submission process and will be holding a series of planning events for the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital site this month.

In a statement the trust said: "Our HTP plans will ensure we improve care for everyone with the Princess Royal Hospital site specialising in planned care, and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital site specialising in emergency care. In addition to this, a 24/7 enhanced urgent care service (A&E local model) will be available at the Princess Royal Hospital site."

Dr Ed Rysdale, Consultant in Emergency Care and Clinical Lead for the Hospitals Transformation Programme, said: “Our clinicians agree that we cannot continue as we are. Every day we are moving one step closer towards realising our vision to deliver two thriving hospitals and better care for everyone.

“We are entering an exciting phase as we design the detailed patient pathways and are committed to engaging and working closely with our local communities, patients and colleagues to ensure we improve the experience for all the communities we serve.

“These are exciting plans which will offer high quality, sustainable care and an improved experience for patients. We are committed to being a good neighbour and we are keen to meet and work with local communities to hear their views, answer their questions and understand how we can support them.”

The trust said plans showing the designs and progress on the planned care hub and new reception area will be available to view at the Princess Royal Hospital site in the next month.

The HTP plans will also be made available, with members of the programme team available to answer questions, from 4pm to 7pm on Wednesday, July 19, at Shropshire Conference and Education Centre, Mytton Road, Shrewsbury, and from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, July 22, at the same venue.

A further date from 3pm to 7pm on Monday, July 24, will also take place at Gains Park Hall, Gains Park Way, Bicton Heath.

An online webinar will also take place at 6pm on Tuesday, August 1.

To register for the webinar visit rshplanningapplication.co.uk.