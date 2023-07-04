Specially commissioned sculptures unveiled at county hospice

Severn Hospice's individual giving fundraiser Sarah Howells.

For more than three years, Severn Hospice has been working closely with Oswestry-based sculptor and blacksmith Annie Stokes who has created the eye-catching legacy ‘tree’ designs.

Gifts in wills pay for the care of one in four of the hospice’s patients and the legacy trees hold leaves inscribed with the names of supporters who have left bequests to the charity.

Annie, from Maesbury Metals, designed and produced the hand forged sculptures and accompanying copper oak leaves.

A large sculpture stands close to the main entrance at the charity’s Apley site while visitors and patients going to Bicton, Shrewsbury, can admire a similar design sited underneath the storytelling tree close to the Refresh café.

Last week, relatives and friends of legators who had bequeathed donations to the hospice during the pandemic were invited to a ceremony to hang their personalised leaves on the trees.

Maesbury Metals, which has a workshop in Oswestry supports adults with learning disabilities who choose to learn new skills in metalwork and woodwork. Essentially ‘up cyclers,’ they make new things out of old and use steel rods, sheet metal, old horseshoes, cutlery, and pallet-wood.

Their products, which range from Halloween pumpkins, garden ornaments, gates, and railings, to picket fencing, insect boxes, and keepsakes are sold at craft fairs and open days.

Sarah Howells, Severn Hospice’s individual giving fundraiser said: “Gifts in wills are so important to us and we want to remember our supporters in a way that is fitting and permanent. We are so grateful to Annie and the rest of the team at Maesbury Metals for making such a beautiful and long-lasting symbol of remembrance.

“The legacy sculptures look wonderful in our gardens and welcome patients, their families, carers, and visitors to our hospices.

“Each year we receive around £2 million from legacies and the generosity and kindness of these supporters mean we can be there for so many other families living with incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales.