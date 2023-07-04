Shropshire staff to join special service at Westminster Abbey celebrating 75 years of NHS

The service will take place on Wednesday at Westminster Abbey

A prestigious ceremony being held at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday will celebrate 75 of the NHS and will be attended by colleagues and volunteers from all parts of the NHS across the UK.

The event, taking place between 11am and 12pm, will mark the middle of a week-long celebration of the health service.

Celebrations include NHS 75 Park Runs taking place over the weekend and a ‘Back to the Floor’ initiative where leaders return to the frontline roles where they began their NHS careers.

Those attending from Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are made up of staff award winners and commended colleagues from across the system, representing teams from a diverse mix of professions including general practice, finance, medicines management, prescription ordering, commissioning, communications and engagement, and maternity.

Simon Whitehouse, chief executive of NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “I am delighted that colleagues will be attending the ceremony as they have each shown the kind of values integral to being part of the National Health Service.

“Across the local health and care system, there are several award schemes where staff can nominate fellow colleagues by way of recognition for their hard work and commitment to their roles. I am really pleased that we have been able to offer some of our colleagues the opportunity of attending the ceremony, to be a part of this historical moment."

He added: “As we mark the NHS in its 75th year, our celebrations will be an opportunity to reflect on decades of service and success, the challenges that lie ahead, and the opportunities to evolve.

“Prior to the creation of the NHS, healthcare in Britain was a luxury reserved for those who could afford it, so it is important to remember that and to reflect on how far we have come over the years.