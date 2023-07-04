Politicians visit newly-opened hospital to mark NHS's 75-year anniversary

Russell George and Craig Williams visit Bro Dyfi Hospital

The hospital opened in May following a £15 million redevelopment. It provides a base for health, local authority and third sector teams to work together in a community ‘hub’ which now has improved access to health and social care services, wellbeing, prevention, and health promotion facilities for Machynlleth and the Dyfi Valley.

The project, which took two years to build, houses community and primary healthcare, adult mental health treatment, outpatient facilities, and women’s and children’s clinics, all under one roof in order to streamline healthcare for the mid Wales area.

The facility was built to be sustainable and environmentally friendly by including solar panels fitted between the natural slate roof tiles, enhanced insulation and triple glazing, as well as electric vehicle charging points throughout the site.

Nearby schools got involved, with students contributing to the design of therapeutic gardens by suggesting features to be included in the final plans.

Mr George and Mr Williams visited the new site to see the new hospital, meet staff and celebrate 75 years of the NHS.

Speaking after his visit, Mr George said: "The new facility is a modern hospital and is very much an innovative hub which I can see makes patients and staff feel more comfortable. There is a sensory garden which I was pleased to also view.

"I am extremely pleased that the new facility will bring the GP practice, NHS, social care and third sector colleagues together, to provide a joined up care and wellbeing service for local patients.

"The visit was most fitting due to the upcoming 75th anniversary of the Welsh NHS. So many people have great stories about the NHS and for many, will start and end their life with NHS care.