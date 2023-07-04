KFC and Starbucks at Shrewsbury pitch and putt 'not conducive to tackling obesity crisis'

An artist's impression of how the development could look

Shropshire Playing Fields Association (SPFA) chairman David Kilby, has criticised the proposals to build on the old Meole Brace pitch and putt course.

A care home would also be built on the land as part of a retail park south of Hazledine Way if plans, submitted by Cordwell Leisure Developments, are approved. The developer bought the site in 2019.

Mr Kilby has lodged one of 10 objections on the planning application. No comments in support have been submitted so far.

He said: "Shropshire Council, despite repeated requests to officers, staff and members by Shropshire Playing Fields Association, have so far failed to produce any robust or up-to-date evidence to be able to justify their claim that the pitch and putt golf course is clearly surplus to requirement.

"Golf participation levels are rising steeply across the UK and it would seem that Meole Brace Pitch and Putt could make a substantial profit year on year for Shropshire Council if managed, maintained and designed in a suitable, efficient and acceptable manner, that would fit well with the council's healthy living strategy.

"SPFA do not believe a fast food outlet, tanning salon or drive-through coffee shop is conducive or in line with Shropshire Council's health recommendations aimed at reducing overweight and obesity levels."

Mr Kilby's comments come after figures revealed that more adults in Shropshire are overweight than they are a healthy weight (67 per cent), while 32 per cent are obese – higher than the UK average.

More than one in five children aged four to five years old are overweight or very overweight, while more than one in 10 are obese. A Shropshire Council draft strategy was opened to the public to have their say in how the issue should be tackled locally.

Another objector to the pitch and putt plans, Matthew Brown, said: "The area surrounding this proposed development is already significantly developed and is undergoing a period of further development adjacent to the current park and ride and by Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

"There seems to be little consideration to the town plan, facilities, green space, environmental impact, traffic, sustainability or wishes of the local population.

"There is no need for another drive through, and certainly no need for a tanning salon adjacent to a care home. Are the OAPs getting a chicken bucket and a tan on a Friday? The proposal makes little sense."

The plans went before councillors in May, but were deferred over traffic concerns.