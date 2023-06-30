Work on Telford hospital's £24 million planned care hub 'progressing well'

An artist's impression of the operating theatre in the new hub.

Bosses say the project, at Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, will provide more theatres and recovery areas as part of plans to transform patient care at the hospital.

The new hub will provide day case surgery for patients across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Mid Wales, in an effort to provide high quality, elective care all year round.

A statement from Shrewsbury & Telford Hospitals NHS Trust, which manages PRH along with Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, said: "This significant investment will substantially increase the number of day case operations that can take place, meaning patients will also benefit from much shorter waiting times.

Construction work is ongoing on the new entrance for the hospital.

New artist's impressions have also been released showing how the new two-storey hub will look when it is completed.

The trust said that the facility, made up of four modern theatres, new recovery areas and patient consultation pods, had been designed with input from its clinicians, and "will improve and transform the environment for patients and staff".

The hub will support day case procedures across a range of specialities, including ear, nose and throat, maxillofacial, gynaecology, breast, orthopaedics and general surgery.

An artist's impression of the recovery area in the new hub. Picture: AHR Architects Ltd.

Dr Steve McKew, divisional medical director for surgery, anaesthetics and cancer and clinical lead for planned care for the Hospitals Transformation Programme, said: “This fantastic investment in the hospital site at Telford will transform how we deliver our day surgery, benefitting patients from across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Mid Wales

“Day case procedures will be able to take place all year round, despite seasonal pressures, which is great news for our patients who won’t have to wait as long for their operation.”

Dr McKew added: “Thank you to our clinicians who have helped to shape this fantastic new facility which will enable us to deliver high quality procedures and after care. We are looking forward to welcoming our very first patients next year.”

The transformation plans for the Telford hospital site also include the ongoing upgrade to the main entrance of the PRH, including brand-new retail facilities for patients, visitors and staff, which is due to be completed this winter.