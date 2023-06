One in nine pregnant women in Shropshire were smokers when they gave birth last year

One in nine pregnant women in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin were smokers at the time of delivery last year, new figures show.

A stock image of a woman smoking a cigarette NHS England figures for the former NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCG show 496 of 4,333 mothers were smokers at time of delivery in 2022 to 2023.