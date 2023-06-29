Health bosses praise new ambulance hub for reducing delays at Telford hospital

Ambulance hub at PRH

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs Telford's Princess Royal Hospital, secured £1.2 million to create the ambulance hub.

A further £114,000 was secured to increase the size of the discharge lounge, where patients who are due to be discharged can wait for medication and transportation, providing eight additional spaces at PRH.

The freestanding ambulance building, which is adjacent to the emergency department, opened in April this year, providing eight spaces for ambulances to park and offload patients.

Now, health bosses have spoken of the benefit the hub has already had on increasing capacity in the hospital and reducing handover delays.

Sara Biffen, acting chief operating officer for SaTH, said: “We are increasing capacity and reducing waiting times so that our patients can be seen as quickly as possible, in the right place, and this investment is supporting us to do this.

“Our patients are already starting to benefit from fewer delays, including those arriving by ambulance, and we will continue to work with our local health and social care partners to build on this.

“We also need the public to seek the care they need in the most clinically appropriate setting such as using pharmacies and 111 online, especially during periods of exceptional pressure which includes planned industrial action by junior doctors this week.”

SaTH’s Emergency Department works collaboratively with West Midlands Ambulance Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service at the hub.

Nathan Hudson, emergency services operations delivery director at West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “The introduction of the ambulance hub is excellent news for patients and our ambulance crews.

"With the extra capacity allowing for patients to be handed over more quickly, it means not only are they able to receive the best level of care, it also means our staff are able to respond to the next 999 call in the community.

“We will continue to work hard with our partners to find further ways to reduce handover delays, so our crews can respond more quickly and save lives.”

South Shropshire MP Philip Dunne has welcomed the opening of the new ambulance hub and said: "I am delighted that this ambulance hub at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford has been established.

"This substantial investment of £1.2 million will enhance patients' experiences and improve their access to emergency care.

"The hub's close proximity to the emergency department and its eight dedicated spaces will enable efficient offloading and assessment of patients, thereby reducing handover delays.

"This, in turn, will allow ambulance response times to be improved as areas can be released more quickly for their next assignment.

"In addition, the creation of a new discharge lounge, with an investment of £114,000, will also facilitate the smooth flow of patients through the hospital.