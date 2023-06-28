Hospice charity in last call for £5,000 raffle chance

Severn Hospice's head of lottery Karen Swindells.

Each year, Severn Hospice holds two raffles, one in the summer and the other at Christmas, and both raise thousands of pounds which help to fund the vital care the charity provides to local people and their families living with incurable illness.

Severn Hospice’s supporters were sent raffle packs in May encouraging them to sell tickets to their friends and families and be in with the chance of winning the £5,000 jackpot. The accompanying letter told the story of one of the patients who received end-of-life care.

This year, the campaign was fronted by Dave Butmaro, from Telford whose father Auryel was cared for at the hospice in Telford after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Dave and his wife Nicola were so grateful to the charity’s nursing and medical teams, they agreed to be part of the raffle campaign and boost funds for the charity that meant so much to them.

“The comfort Dad received was priceless, how can we ever repay them for that?” said Dave.

The couple also ran this year’s TCS London Marathon in Auryel’s name, crossing the finishing line hand in hand raising more than £13,000 for Severn Hospice.

The last day for buying tickets is Friday, with the draw taking place on July 7, 2023. The jackpot winner is notified by phone and all other winners by post.

Karen Swindells, head of lottery at the charity, said: “Our raffles play a key role in our fundraising, and we are so grateful to every single person who buys a ticket.

“As well as a £5,000 jackpot, there are 42 other cash prizes.

“Each year, we are honoured when the families or loved ones of someone we have cared for agrees to be the ‘face’ for our lottery. To be able to tell their stories, which illustrate our care, is very humbling.

“The generosity of our supporters is outstanding, and it means so much to us. We know that times are tough financially for so many people right now, so even if they buy just one ticket, they’re all doing their bit to support the care we give to so many people.”