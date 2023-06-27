Telford nursery helps bring some joy at hospital ward

Richard Nichols, Clerical Officer at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, is pictured holding some of the posters made by the children at Kids Planet Apley.

Members of Kids Planet Apley, located at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, donated goody bags and hand-made cards for the children, in celebration of the NHS’s 75th birthday.

The morning visit fell in line with the nursery’s activity where the toddlers were learning more about doctors and nurses, and learning that some children are in hospital too.

This led to them making goody bags for the children, with activity packs, bubbles, hair clips, bouncy balls, and crayons in – with a goal to cheer the children up and to make them feel happy whilst being in the hospital.

Laura Davies, Nursery Manager at Kids Planet Apley, said: “Having so many of our parents working for the NHS, it does make us feel more grateful for how much all the staff at the hospital do for us. We see the dedication and the long hours they work to help and support the public.