Friends complete ‘hardest challenge’ to raise more than £20,000 for cancer charities

Ian Cooke, 56, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukaemia just two years ago. Earlier this month, along with 10 other friends, Ian completed a cycle ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats in just nine days.

The athletic group had to average more than 100 miles a day to meet the nine-day deadline, which was imposed by Ian’s friend and long-term training partner Rory Beath.

The group set the target of raising £20,000 for Cure Leukaemia and the Lingen Davies Cancer Appeal, which both played vital roles in Ian’s recovery.

In a serendipitous moment, they surpassed their target while watching a live feed of donations on the bus on the way home, shortly after completing the challenge.

Ian, from Myddle, said: “We were watching the fundraising total go up when we hit our target. I can’t describe how it felt. I just want to thank everyone for their donations, large or small.”

Ian was diagnosed with leukaemia two years ago after struggling to keep up with Rory on a training ride.

The pair have completed Ironman triathlons together, but Ian felt so exhausted after the ride that he decided to call the doctor to see if anything was wrong.

On the Monday, he called the doctor. The following Wednesday he was admitted to the hospital, and began chemotherapy just two days later.

Ian said he was keen to complete such a challenge within two years of his diagnosis to prove to others that you can regain your health in the wake of such an illness.

He also wanted to raise money for Cure Leukaemia which devised his treatment plan and Lingen Davies which provided day care during his treatment, as these were integral to his recovery.

Ian said: “If the money can help these charities help other people in a similar position to me, it has all been worthwhile."

Many of Ian’s fellow riders work at fuel company Rix Oakleys Mercia, based in Halesfield near Telford, which helped with the fundraising and logistics around the challenge.

The group rode for 12 hours every day to achieve the mileage targets, including one day when they clocked up a total of 120 miles.

Friend and training companion Rory agreed that the challenge was the hardest thing he’d ever attempted.

Rory, also from Myddle, said: “Ian did fantastically well, we’re all so proud of him. The first couple of days were hard and hilly. Day three was the worst but after that, we rode to fitness.

“Everyone suffered the same things – mouth ulcers, upset stomachs and worse – as the energy gels that you have to take are not great for the digestive system.

“But spirits remained high throughout and there was a massive sense of achievement on crossing the line for all of us. Plus, we hit the £20,000 mark on the bus on the way back so we were all together for that. That was a fantastic moment.”

The group smashed their fundraising goal of £20,000, with the total raised currently standing at £22,403.