Day in honour of young boy who fell into coma in trampoline park emergency raises £2,700

Denzel's brother: Epeli Nafrue 11, and Isabella Jones, eight, Jolanne, seven, Noah, six and Jake, six, Koroivui, and from Hodnet Fire Station: Mark O'Neill

Stoke-on-Tern Primary School, near Market Drayton, held an activity day to raise money for the Midlands Air Ambulance and Birmingham Children's Hospital, who supported one of their students after he suffered a medical emergency and was airlifted to hospital.

Denzel Tamani, who is from Tern Hill near Market Drayton, was rushed to Royal Stoke Hospital on April 16 after he collapsed while at a party at Airea51 in Stafford Park.

The youngster spent four days in a coma after suffering heart problems at the trampoline park, but his mum has since thanked quick-thinking staff for saving her son's life.

Denzel's mother Mary Tamani went on to say that Denzel is doing fine, he is enjoying being back at school and that it was good to see him getting back to his usual routine and normal life.

Mary Tamani and Denzel who is making a good recovery after collapsing at a Telford trampoline park (picture Mary Tamani - Facebook)

A spokesperson from Stoke-on-Tern Primary said: "Denzel's Day was a huge success with the generosity of our families and local businesses being overwhelming.

"We raised a massive £2,713 and we know it has meant so much to Denzel and his family.

"So many parents and families took the time to attend the event. A special thank you to the local fire service who attended with a fire engine that the children could explore.

"There were therapy ponies, bouncy castles, ice cream van, face painting, plant and cake stalls and an amazing raffle that was so well supported.

"The school is now looking at supporting all the agencies involved in helping Denzel including Birmingham Children's Hospital and the air ambulance.

"We are also exploring the option of purchasing a defibrillator."

Denzel's condition is still being investigated by doctors but it is thought it could have been triggered by over-excitement, as the youngster had collapsed once before when he was five.

The youngster was in a critical condition after he collapsed at Aeria51 and was given "advanced life support" by ambulance staff after the incident.

The fundraising day included activities such as a raffle, a silent auction, a cake sale, therapy ponies and more.