Madeley town centre welcomes new massage centre

Business owner Kun Cang and Woodside councillor Helena Morgan celebrate the opening of Madeley Massage & Health Centre

Reflexologist Kun Cang has opened Madeley Massage & Health Centre after receiving a business start-up grant through Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme.

Kun started up the business from home in December 2021 but now has a permanent base in Madeley Mall, Russell Square, to grow the business, expand her range of treatments and open for longer hours and at weekends.

The move comes as massage therapy sees a year on year growth of 6.4 per cent.

Kun said: “Over the past 20 years, I’ve studied massage by visiting and experiencing the touch of different massage specialists, learning muscle relaxation, pain relief and gradual restoration of torn or damaged muscles.

“I’m extremely passionate about reflexology and I’d always wanted to start my own business and now this unit has given me the perfect opportunity to push on with it.

“I’ve built up an existing client base who will now be able to come for treatments in my new salon but I hope that having a presence here will encourage new footfall to Madeley High Street, which is good for all the other shops and Madeley Market, which is open twice a week and attracts visitors to the town.

“Reflexology is a wonderful form of stress relief and is effective in promoting deep relaxation and wellbeing by reducing stress, so it has a range of benefits.

“I’m very grateful for the support I’ve received from Telford & Wrekin Council to help get my business up and running on the high street.”

Pride in Our High Street business start-up grants provide funding to help businesses open in empty retail units on the high streets in Dawley, Madeley, Ironbridge, Oakengates, Wellington and Newport.

The grant is used to support business set-up costs such as building refurbishment, fixtures and fittings, utility connection costs and marketing and branding.

Councillor Lee Carter said: "Reflexology is a growth service and this business is located in the prime retail area of Madeley and is a great addition to the high street.