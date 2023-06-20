Telford hospital's women and children's centre re-opens after power issues fixed

Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust has confirmed that it's Women and Children's Centre has re-opened to admissions.

Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) closed the Women and Children's Unit at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford to admissions on Friday evening.

The decision came as the trust said it was "experiencing issues with a generator", with support provided from "neighbouring hospitals".

The trust has this afternoon confirmed that the issues have been resolved.

A statement from the trust said: "We have successfully remedied the issues with our generator and therefore we have now fully reinstated admissions for maternity, neonates and children’s services at the Women and Children’s Unit at the Princess Royal Hospital, in Telford.

"We are grateful to our neighbouring hospitals who have supported us during this time.

"Normal services have now resumed; if your baby or child needs urgent medical advice please contact your GP or 111 as usual, or 999 in an emergency. If you are in labour, have symptoms of labour, or you need to speak to someone in maternity services, please ring our maternity triage team as usual on 01952 565948.

"We are sincerely sorry for the impact this has had on women and their families and thank them for their patience and understanding.