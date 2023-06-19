Shrewsbury runners line up in pink for Race for Life

Race For Life at Quarry Park Shrewsbury

The 2023 race marks the 30th anniversary of the Race for Life initiative, which is for charity Cancer Research UK, and sees similar events take place across the country.

It comes after Race for Life in Telford on May 28 and a similar event at Weston Park on May 20.

The Shrewsbury race took place in the Quarry, and had already raised more than £34,000 ahead of the starting gun at 11am on Sunday.

Runners took part in either the 10K or 5K event, with the course taking the throng of pink runners around the grounds of The Quarry using the tarmac paths.

Among the runners was Alan and Georgina Roberts from Monkmoor in Shrewsbury. Alan said he was running after being diagnosed with bladder cancer.

Meanwhile Sue Edwards from Oswestry was running with friends Jayne Ellis and Mandy Richardson after being cancer free for the last ten years.

Jane Redman, Cancer Research UK’s Shropshire spokeswoman, said: "Race for Life is a powerful way to celebrate and remember loved ones affected by cancer and to raise money for pioneering research.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Sadly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but support through events like Race for Life funds ground-breaking work to see more people surviving cancer."