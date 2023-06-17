Health Trust closed to maternity admissions as hospital experiences issues with generator

Maternity stock photo

Health bosses made the announcement yesterdayevening as a precaution, but say support is being provided from neighbouring hospitals.

It comes as the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford is currently experiencing issues with a generator.

The Trust has confirmed that contingency plans are in place to minimise disruption and to ensure the safety of its users.

A spokesperson for for The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: "We can confirm that an area of the Women and Children’s Unit at the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford is experiencing issues with a generator.

"As a precaution, the Trust is currently closed to admissions from maternity, neonates and children and support is being provided from neighbouring hospitals.

"Contingency plans are in place to minimise any disruption and ensure the safety of service users. Our current inpatients continue to receive appropriate care and support from our teams.

"If you are in labour, have symptoms of labour, or you need to speak to someone in maternity services, please ring maternity triage on 01952 565948 for advice.

"If you have an unwell baby or child, please go to the Emergency Department, call 111 or 999 in an emergency. Our Emergency Department is operating as normal."