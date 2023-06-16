New specialist unit opens at Welsh city's hospital

Staff at Wrexham Maelor Hospital

The Post Anaesthesia Care Unit (PACU) opened earlier this year for patients who need specialised care after having a planned or emergency operation.

PACU, previously based in Arrivals, is now located within the hospital’s newly refurbished area of the Critical Care Unit and has expanded into a day and overnight service run by six new members of staff.

Dr John Harris, Consultant Anaesthetist, said: “We’ve had such great feedback from patients who have been with us in PACU and we are really pleased to be able to offer a more dedicated one-to-one care.

“The area is distinct from the traditional surgical areas of the hospital and it will decrease the likelihood of elective surgery being postponed during times of pressure and it allows those patients undergoing major surgery to be cared for in an enhanced care area afterwards.

“A higher level of monitoring, more rapid identification and response to any issues encountered, will result in better outcomes and a better patient experience all round.”

The unit has received positive feedback from patients since it opened earlier this year.

Jayne Galante, Interim Matron for the Critical Care Unit, said: “PACU is an asset to the Surgical Directorate, it provides an area for patients to have close monitoring of their vital signs, management of their pain and fluids in the immediate post operative period.

“It’s positive to see the Critical Care and Surgical teams work together to provide such a dedicated service delivering excellent care and support to post-anaesthetic patients.