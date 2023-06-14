Shropshire nursing boss: Take care during junior doctors’ strike and stay safe in hot weather

Hayley Flavell, Director of Nursing

Today sees the start of the junior doctors’ strike and we would like to reassure you that we, alongside our partners, are working together to lessen the impact on our communities.

It is important that patients who need urgent medical care continue to come forward as normal, particularly in genuine life-threatening emergencies – for example chest pains, severe bleeding or burns. If you have a life-threatening illness or injury please continue to dial 999.

If you have an urgent care need which isn’t immediately life threatening, there is a number of services available and all the information on the ‘Think which service?’ is on the website thinkwhichservice.co.uk

The website has been set up to provide information about when to use which urgent care service and the range of other services available – from community pharmacies and NHS 111 online to our minor injury units.

If you have a hospital appointment, please attend unless we have been in touch with you.

I would like to also say a huge thanks for all the incredible efforts of my colleagues who have coped admirably in the exceptional heat.

They have all worked so well together and supported each other to ensure that our patients are safe and receiving the best possible care despite the challenging circumstances.

Our advice to you during this hot weather is to also follow the guidance to keep safe - drink plenty of fluids, stay in the shade and limit strenuous activity. Please also look out for people who might struggle to keep cool.