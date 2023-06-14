Charity makes call for London Marathon runners

Lingen Davies runner Mike Davies crossing the line earlier this year.

Marathon runners who took on the iconic 26.2 miles route through the capital raised more than £42,000 for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund this year, and highly sought after places are available for those who want to join the team next year. The London Marathon 2024 will take place on Sunday, April 21.

Six runners were given charity places this year for the region’s main cancer charity that supports patients going through treatment and living beyond cancer.

Combined with the fundraising efforts of an additional five runners who chose to run for Lingen Davies more than £42,000 has now been added to the charity’s spending pot.

Recent purchases for patients and those impacted by cancer in the community have included radar keys to enable people to carry on with day to day living, SMART TVs for patients in isolation to give them a source of entertainment and distraction, and a cooling cap which helps prevent hair loss for chemotherapy patients.

Helen Knight, head of fundraising for Lingen Davies, said taking part in the London Marathon is an experience like no other and running for Lingen Davies means fundraisers are supported every step of the way.

She said: “We are proud to give our fundraisers a really unique London Marathon experience, taking on the challenge and being part of the Lingen Davies community is something very special. We know from those runners who have taken part before that it is truly life-changing, and being able to say you’ve helped raise thousands of pounds for people living in your own community is an incredible achievement.

“We know how highly prized these places are and I would urge anyone keen to take part to get in touch sooner rather than later – the deadline is June 30th and we only have a handful of places available,” she added.