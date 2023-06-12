Photo: Lewis Stickley/PA Wire

Members of the Unite union with the West Midlands Ambulance Service are downing tools today (Monday) between 6am and 12 noon and again from 6pm to midnight.

Then from Wednesday to Saturday, junior doctors are set to go on strike again in a 72-hour stoppage.

A spokesman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "The Trust respects the right of trade union members to take such action or demonstrate their support of strike action.

"The industrial action means fewer ambulances on the roads and fewer staff taking your 999 calls. Please follow this guidance:

"999 is primarily there for medical and mental health emergencies, if critically unwell or there’s a risk to life.

"Ambulance will still respond to urgent calls such as heart attacks, strokes and cardiac arrests as normal.

"If you need immediate medical care, and are unable to make your own way to hospital, please do not be afraid to call us – we will find you the right care.

Please use 999 wisely and use the symptom checker at NHS 111 Online (www.111.nhs.uk) if you’re unsure of which service to use.

Nathan Hudson, the emergency services operations delivery director at WMAS, Nathan Hudson, said: “We have had productive discussions with our staffside colleagues to agree that ambulances will respond to:

"The most urgent calls such as cardiac arrests and where a crew request immediate back up at the scene of a case

"Other very serious cases such as heart attacks, strokes, difficulty in breathing and maternity cases

“In addition, staff in our non-emergency patient transport service will continue to convey vulnerable groups such as patients undertaking renal dialysis, cancer treatments, palliative care, emergency scans within the strike period timeframe. Ambulances will be dispatched where clinically appropriate.”

A spokesman for the NHS in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin said: "At this time, we would like to reassure everyone across the county that patient safety is our top priority, and that we are working together to try and mitigate the impact to members of the public.

"There is likely to be a significant impact upon local services which will mean services will feel different for patients - this could include longer waits or deferred treatment.

"Regardless of any strike action taking place, it is important that patients who need urgent medical care continue to come forward as normal, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases - when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk."

People with hospital appointments have been advised to attend unless the NHS gets in touch.

A spokesman said: "The NHS is working hard to prioritise resources to protect emergency treatment, critical care, neonatal care, maternity, and trauma, and to ensure patients are prioritised who have waited the longest for elective care and cancer surgery."

GP practices will continue to be open during the strikes. Pl

Hospital emergency departments remain open 24 hours a day if you have a life-threatening emergency.

"No-one should put off seeking urgent or emergency care during the strikes and people with serious, life-threatening conditions will continue to be seen at our emergency departments," said the spokesperson.

"However, please keep 999 and A&E clear for genuine life-threatening emergencies and use NHS 111 online or by phone for other urgent care needs. If you are contacting 111, please give as much information as you can, as that will help you get the right support and advice.

"On days when there is strike action, people should only call 999 if it is a medical or mental health emergency. Ambulances will still respond in these situations, but this may only be where there is an immediate risk to life.

"Less serious calls may not receive a response for the duration of the strike action. Please do not call back asking for an estimated time of arrival of an ambulance. This information cannot be provided, and it blocks lines for other callers."

Call 999 for life-threatening emergencies such as: Cardiac arrest, Loss of consciousness, Fits that aren’t stopping, Chest pain, Breathing difficulties, Severe bleeding, Severe allergic reactions, Suspected stroke and Serious head injuries.

If you have an urgent medical problem that isn’t an emergency and aren’t sure what to do, visit 111 online first or contact by phone – they will provide immediate medical advice and direct you to the best care for your needs.

If you have a minor illness or minor injury, local Minor Injury Units, GP surgeries and pharmacies are open: