Well-known fundraiser calls for others to join her on 'once-in-a-lifetime' charity trek

Louise Dawson, from Bayston Hill, is taking part in the Camino de Santiago trek through rural Galicia this autumn to raise funds for regional cancer services.

Currently working as the operations manager for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Louise has held many other positions at the vital local cancer charity for almost 20 years.

The charity is now offering supporters the chance to take part in the 67km trek as part of a wider organised tour run by professional operators – Global Adventure Challenges.

The five-day experience will see challengers walk for three days along the famous Camino Frances through northern Spain.

Walkers will be able to immerse themselves into the life of pilgrims living in rural villages along the well-loved route which delivers ‘an incredible atmosphere and unique architecture’.

Louise said reading The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho at the age of 30 fuelled her long-held desire to see the area for herself, and when event organisers proposed the Camino trek she jumped at the chance.

She said: “The book was written about the author’s own experience of taking on this pilgrimage and it explores the idea that all individuals live in the singular pursuit of their individual dreams.

“Completing the trek has been a dream of mine for many years so I am excited I finally get to do it. It is even better knowing I am fulfilling a lifelong dream whilst also raising funds for such a worthy cause. I have worked for the charity for nearly 20 years and have seen first-hand the positive difference Lingen Davies makes to people living in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

“Not only does Lingen Davies fund new equipment and technology for patients but we also deliver the LiveLife Cancer Awareness service in the wider community – helping people to help themselves and protect themselves against some types of cancer.

“I’ve worked with many fundraisers over the years and we really can’t do what we do without the support of everyone taking part in events such as this. I would love people to get involved with the Camino trek – it really is going to be a very special and unique experience.”