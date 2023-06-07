Critic rounds on 'blink-and-you-miss-it' south Shropshire hospital engagement process

Bishop's Castle Hospital's 16 beds are currently closed although the centre is providing a range of services and health leaders turned out to hear the concerns of residents at a meeting this week.
Campaigners slammed a 'blink-and-you-miss-it engagement process' as a health provider ponders whether to end its contract to run inpatient beds at a south Shropshire hospital.
