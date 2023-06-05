Survey looks to improve services for diabetes sufferers

Healthwatch Shropshire is calling for people to take part in the survey

Organisations within the local ICS (Integrated Care System), including NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and public health bodies, are looking at ways these services can be improved with the help of patient feedback.

Healthwatch Shropshire is now working to gather patient experience of their current care to ensure that the patient voice is at the centre of future developments.

Emily Marston, Project Officer, Transformation and System Commissioning for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “There are approximately 30,000 people living with diabetes across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and this number is increasing. In 2030 the number of people living with Diabetes across the UK is predicted to reach 5.5 million (Diabetes UK, 2022).

“To address the rising prevalence of diabetes in our community, we want to develop diabetic care pathways with a vision of improving the lives and treatment outcomes for patients affected by diabetes or those at risk of developing it.”

Lynn Cawley, Chief Officer of Healthwatch Shropshire, said: “We are really pleased to be working with organisations from the ICS to ensure that patient experience helps to inform decisions as services change.”