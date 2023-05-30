Club marks first anniversary by preparing bags of hospital essentials for children

Market Drayton Rotary Club celebrate first anniversary by producing Buddy Bags

Over the last 12 months, the Rotary Club has become a recognised part of the local community in Market Drayton with the town council and other organisations calling on it for support when staging events.

Alongside other activities it has taken on responsibility for maintaining the annual Tree of Lights outside Morrisons at Christmas, generating funds for Hope House and Mencap at the end of last year.

On May 26, club members came together at the Mencap centre in Market Drayton to mark the first anniversary of the club’s official chartering, by producing a substantial number of ‘buddy bags’ for distribution.

Buddy bags are supplied to children in emergency care around the world and contain essential items such as toiletries, pyjamas and other clothing, as well as comfort items such as books and teddy bears.

The Buddy Bag Foundation, which was formed in 2015, received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2022.

Market Drayton Rotary Club’s president, Paul Tanner, said he was delighted the club was celebrating the occasion by helping out, and that he has thoroughly enjoyed helping the club to form and charter before handing over to the new president when he steps down from his current position in July.

The Rotary has issued an appeal for support from members of the community who might be able to help in providing items or sponsoring a bag. They cost around £25 to fill.

Helping to monitor the proceedings at Mencap were Val Westerman from Stafford Rotary Club, who provided Market Drayton Rotary with initial advice on what was involved, and Teresa Tanner, who led the local efforts and took the lead role in purchasing the contents of the bags.