Television doctor joins local experts in podcast on mental health

"The NHS doctor and BAFTA Award-winning presenter hosts the ‘Think mental health’ podcast, and is joined by mental health experts Alison Bussey, Chief Nursing Officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, who started her career as a mental health nurse, and Caroline Dugen-Williams, a Consultant Psychological Therapist and the Clinical Lead for NHS Talking Therapies in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

The podcast explores a range of topics related to mental health, including anxiety, depression, and loneliness. The experts share tangible tools to help listeners and signpost them to local mental health services as well as discussing how mental health services need to evolve to adapt to the change in our populations need. It can be found online at https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/COMG8038485848?selected=COMG9818548144.

Dr Ranj Singh said: “I’m thrilled to be involved in this podcast series from NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin. We aim to empower residents to stay well and increase awareness of local health services, helping to ensure they are using the right service at the right time.

“In honour of Mental Health Awareness Week, I am particularly excited about our latest episode. We delve into a subject close to my heart, emphasising the significance of open conversations and connections in nurturing our mental wellbeing.

“I"e explore strategies for improving mental well-being, discuss some of the misconceptions about mental health and explain what support is available locally for people struggling with their mental health.”

Alison Bussey, Chief Nursing Officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “Mental Health Awareness Week is a great reminder to prioritise our mental wellbeing. We encourage everyone who is struggling with their mental health such as anxiety or depression to reach out for support, whether that is talking with a family member, a friend or a local service such as NHS Talking Therapies in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, or the Samaritans.”

Anyone who is struggling with their mental health can access help and support through their GP, NHS Talking Therapies (available online in Shropshire and in Telford & Wrekin visit www.nhs.uk/talk or call 0300 123 3020 / 01952 457415 between 9.30am – 4:30pm, Monday to Friday) or a recognised Mental Health Charity such as MIND. If you have seriously harmed yourself or are considering this, call 999, or ask someone to call 999 for you.