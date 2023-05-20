Reminder to get your spring Covid booster

By Sue AustinShrewsburyHealthPublished:

Shropshire residents are being reminded that the COVID-19 spring booster vaccination programme is ongoing.

Anna Garside, 28. receives her second coronavirus vaccination at the UK's first nightclub vaccine centre which has been set up at Birmingham's oldest and largest LGBT venue, the Nightingale Club. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus . Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire.
Anna Garside, 28. receives her second coronavirus vaccination at the UK's first nightclub vaccine centre which has been set up at Birmingham's oldest and largest LGBT venue, the Nightingale Club. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus . Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire.

Eligible Shropshire residents have been invited to "grab their jab".

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said: "People are able to have a booster vaccination before June 30 if you are: 75 years old or above; A resident in a care home for older people; five years old and above with a weakened immune system."

Clinics are being organised and delivered by Shropshire Community NHS Trust. Details of where you can get the booster can be seen on its website, shropscommunityhealth.nhs.uk/vaccination-services.

Those eligible should ensure their appointment takes place at least three months since they had their last dose.

“It’s important to remember that Covid-19 is still with us and immunity from vaccines declines over time.

“Having the spring booster vaccine helps vulnerable people, including the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, to maintain a high level of protection and helps prevent them from becoming seriously ill or needed treatment in hospital."

Health
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News