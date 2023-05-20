Reminder to get your spring Covid booster

Anna Garside, 28. receives her second coronavirus vaccination at the UK's first nightclub vaccine centre which has been set up at Birmingham's oldest and largest LGBT venue, the Nightingale Club. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus . Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire.

Eligible Shropshire residents have been invited to "grab their jab".

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said: "People are able to have a booster vaccination before June 30 if you are: 75 years old or above; A resident in a care home for older people; five years old and above with a weakened immune system."

Clinics are being organised and delivered by Shropshire Community NHS Trust. Details of where you can get the booster can be seen on its website, shropscommunityhealth.nhs.uk/vaccination-services.

Those eligible should ensure their appointment takes place at least three months since they had their last dose.

“It’s important to remember that Covid-19 is still with us and immunity from vaccines declines over time.