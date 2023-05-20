Reminder to get your spring Covid booster

Eligible Shropshire residents have been invited to "grab their jab".
A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said: "People are able to have a booster vaccination before June 30 if you are: 75 years old or above; A resident in a care home for older people; five years old and above with a weakened immune system."
Clinics are being organised and delivered by Shropshire Community NHS Trust. Details of where you can get the booster can be seen on its website, shropscommunityhealth.nhs.uk/vaccination-services.
Those eligible should ensure their appointment takes place at least three months since they had their last dose.
“It’s important to remember that Covid-19 is still with us and immunity from vaccines declines over time.
“Having the spring booster vaccine helps vulnerable people, including the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, to maintain a high level of protection and helps prevent them from becoming seriously ill or needed treatment in hospital."