Nurses' Day: How Shropshire medic's family cancer challenges sparked 'passion' for care

Nick Jones

Nick Jones, a haematology unit manager, shared his story as Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust (SaTH) mark Nurses' Day today.

Nick works at the O'Connor Haematology Day Unit at The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Macmillan Unit at The Princess Royal Hospital.

He started at SaTH in 2011 as a healthcare assistant, and was then seconded to Staffordshire University’s adult nursing programme.

Nick qualified as a staff nurse in October 2018 and then progressed to a Clinical Nurse Specialist (CNS) within the cancer centre.

Nick Jones with SaTH colleagues

He said: “I have always cared and always found that I have wanted to help. I have a family history of cancer and in a way by being a cancer specialist nurse I have a better understanding of the disease. I enjoy trying to make a difference.

“I am so passionate about cancer care and the care we provide to our patients. We cover such a huge area as a trust and our patients thank us every day for what we do, and that most importantly is what matters.”

Nick said that his role is to ensure the day-to-day running of both day care units and to ensure that a high quality of care is provided to patients for haematology cancers and other blood conditions.

He added: “My role does require me to be hands-on and clinical too. I am the lead nurse for intrathecal chemotherapy. It’s my role to stay relevant as the haematology field of medicine is at an exciting time - it is always expanding and introducing new lines of therapies for our patients.”

Emma Jones

His colleague, trust lead advanced clinical practitioner Emma Jones, was also influenced by family ahead of embarking on a nursing career.

She comes from a family of health professionals, with her parents meeting at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, where her mum worked as a paediatric sister and her father in histopathology. Her daughter is following in their footsteps and will gain her nursing qualification later this year.

Emma said: "Being a nurse has been rewarding, and it continues to be a privilege to care for patients and their families.”

SaTH employs 2,528 nurses and is rewarding their dedication by hosting its first Joint Nursing/Allied Health Professionals (AHP)/Midwifery Conference.

Key speakers will be in attendance, and treats including beauty treatments and entertainment from the Rock Choir will be on offer at the conference, which was being held today at Shropshire Education and Conference Centre, at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Hayley Flavell, director of nursing at SaTH, said: “Nurses’ Day is an ideal opportunity to say a special thank you and to celebrate our wonderful colleagues.

“This year’s theme is ‘the difference you make every day’ and that is exactly what colleagues from across the county’s health and social care system do every single day.