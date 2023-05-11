Shropshire couple's joy at being allowed to take their prematurely born baby home after four MONTHS in hospital

Kimberley, James and baby Liylah with the Octopus cuddly toy. Picture: Shrewsbury & Telford Hospitals Trust (SaTH)

Kimberley and James Leith, from Horsehay, both work at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust and have thanked maternity and neonatal services for their care following Liylah's birth after 24 weeks of pregnancy.

It was three weeks before Kimberley could even cuddle her new baby.

At birth on January 5, Liylah she was 16 weeks early and at 1lb 6oz (650g) weighed less than a loaf of bread with her head being smaller than a tennis ball.

Stretched out head to toe she measured just 29cm in length she was the same size as her cuddly toy octopus.

She has grown enough to be discharged this week after 127 days in hospital. The couple kept a photo diary to document their experience.

Kimberley said: “I attended maternity triage late on the evening of January 4 2023, at 24 weeks pregnant, with sharp stomach pains.

"The pains turned out to be contractions and a few hours later, at 2:22am on 5 January, I gave birth to our beautiful daughter, Liylah, 16 weeks early."

Kimberly explained what happened after their little girl was put onto a ventilator and incubater.

“Due to her size, Liylah was put onto a ventilator, incubated and taken straight to the neonatal ward before being transferred to Newcross Hospital in Wolverhampton and then onto Birmingham Children’s Hospital for surgery and specialist care," she said.

“For nearly three months James and I then stayed in a neonatal flat at Birmingham Women’s Hospital so that we could stay close to Liylah.

"We learned how to tube feed her and at 21 days old, with three nurses there to safely transfer her for skin-to-skin contact, I was able to cuddle Liylah for the first time.

“On 17 March, Liylah was finally strong enough to be transferred back to the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH).

"We were very relieved to be back at our hometown hospital.

"In the weeks that have followed, we have been able to bathe Liylah and bottle feed her, and we have managed to reduce her oxygen flow requirements as she becomes better able to breathe for herself."

The couple say they have been blown away by the care their received and will never forget it.

“We have been absolutely blown away by the midwives, nurses, healthcare assistants and students throughout our journey," said Kimberley.

"We will never forget the professionalism and care shown towards us and our little Liylah, we couldn’t have asked for better care. We will forever be in debt to these wonderful people.

“Midwife, Liz, was amazing and we couldn’t have asked for a better midwife to help Liylah into the world.

"Kasey, Liylah’s first ever nurse, looked after us as such a frightening time, explaining everything that was happening.

"Kasey, along with all the other neonatal nurses, has also been phenomenal since our return to PRH where the team has continued to look after Liylah with total care and compassion.”

Hayley Flavell, director of nursing at SaTH, said “On behalf of the Trust, I’d like to share my warmest wishes with Kimberley and James as they move onto the next chapter of parenthood at home with baby Liylah.