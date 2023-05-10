Chief nurse invites people to Telford hospital maternity open day

This Saturday, we are delighted to be opening the doors of our maternity services to the public.

If you are pregnant, considering parenthood or are interested in what we do, we warmly invite you to come along to the Shropshire Women and Children’s Centre at The Princess Royal Hospital in Telford to learn more.

The maternity services open day between 11am and 4pm will offer you the opportunity to go on a guided tour of different areas including our delivery suite, midwife led unit and our postnatal ward.

You will also be able to meet some of our teams, take part in Q&A sessions with midwives, watch simulation training and visit information stalls. There’s no need to book, you can simply turn up on the day. For more information, visit www.sath.nhs.uk.

Thank you to everyone who joined last night’s About Health event where they found out the latest on the Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP) and what this means for our services.

Your views and feedback are really important to us and are crucial in shaping our future services, making them the best they can possibly be.

For those who weren’t able to join, we will be publishing the recording on our website as well as the responses to all questions received. We will also be highlighting opportunities to get involved through a number of focus groups and sessions over the coming months.

In the meantime, you can sign up to become a community member by following this link (https://bit.ly/3j42yQj). We will let you know how you can get involved and find out more about the programme through our monthly update.

This year we are aiming to secure the final national approvals for HTP, which will lead to improvements in hospital services for everyone across Shropshire, Telford and mid Wales.

Friday is Nurses’ Day and Sunday is Operating Department Practitioners Day (ODP) and as a Trust we’ll be making every effort to recognise and celebrate our fantastic colleagues.

They will be days to celebrate, reflect, and show our appreciation for the huge contribution our colleagues, and nursing and ODP colleagues from across the county’s health and social care system, make every single day.

As a nurse, I know how challenging, and rewarding, the role can be and I am aware that each and every nurse and ODP plays such a crucial role in providing care for our patients. I would like to thank them all their compassion, dedication and for going above and beyond to provide excellent care for our communities.

You also may not be aware that an ODP is the person who will provide skilled care for you or your loved one from the moment you arrive in the operating theatre department to when you leave the recovery room.

Finally, I would like to thank the League of Friends (LoF) of the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital which presented our Eye Department with a state-of the art widefield retinal scanner worth more than £88,000.

We are so grateful to the charity and those of you who contribute to the LoF through fundraisings events, their shops, donations or volunteering.

The scanner will make such a difference for our patients and is a huge step forward for eye care, as the scanner can capture in detail a large amount of information about a patient’s retina.