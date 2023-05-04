Air ambulance recruiting for non-clinical roles as it prepares for new base

The county's air ambulance has a number of new positions as it gets ready to move into its new base.

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is soon to move into its fresh airbase and charity headquarters in Cosford.

As it gets ready it will be hosting a recruitment event in Albrighton for a number of non-clinical roles, on Tuesday, June 6, at The Red House, from 4pm to 7.30pm.

Hanna Sebright, chief executive officer for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We are passionate about creating local career opportunities for local people at our new airbase and charity headquarters. We are currently looking to recruit a receptionist, HR administrator, finance apprentice and facilities coordinator as well as welcome those who would like to volunteer for our charity. We would welcome anyone who is interested to come and meet the team on 6th June to find out more.”

Also joining the recruitment event are local cleaning company, Churchill Group, and local security firm Business Watch Group

Collectively, they all want to encourage people to attend and meet with the team at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity about roles they can offer the local community.

The new airbase and charity headquarters, located in Cosford, will feature clinical training facilities, which are fundamental to delivering the advanced training programmes required for the organisation’s clinicians.

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity operates and funds three air ambulances and three critical care cars covering six Midlands counties, including Shropshire.

Since 1991, the specialist clinical team has responded to more than 70,000 missions, making it one of the busiest air ambulance services in the UK.

Each year, it costs more than £12 million to operate the lifesaving service and the charity does not receive funding from the Government or the National Lottery for its daily missions, so it relies entirely on the support and generosity of local people and businesses.