Father running to raise money in memory of daughter who died aged 23

Joe Varley with Claire Evans and Emma Jones.

Joe Varley’s daughter Amy took her own life in 2015 at the age of 23, and he has been supported by the counsellors at Hope House ever since.

“It was a complete shock when Amy died, for myself and her partner Jake, and all her friends and family," said Joe.

"I honestly don’t know what I would have done without Hope House. I really can’t speak highly enough of all the support and help they have given me through counselling.

“I just wanted to give something back and help other families get support when they need it.”

Joe, who runs Varleys of Newtown home improvement store, will be joined on the run by Amy’s two best friends, Claire Evans and Emma Jones.

“They were always together, those three, and they were so close – it was only right that we did the run together,” said Joe, 55.

Joe said he has recently started training – having never previously been a runner.

“It’s not been that easy,” he said. “But I’ve done my first ever 5K run now and I’m determined that I will be able to finish the full 10K come the event.”

The Newtown 10K is on May 21 and will see runners go on a 10K route along the banks of the River Severn.

“If anyone can donate and help us raise as much money as possible for both Hope House and Mind, then that would be very much appreciated,” added Joe.

Bekki Fardoe, fundraiser at Hope House said: “We are so grateful to Joe, Emma and Claire for choosing to run the Newtown 10K and to help us be here for the children and families that need us.

“Good luck Joe on your first 10K, we’ll all be cheering you on.”

People support their fundraising hopehouse.org.uk/varley-newtown-10k and places for the 10k are still available hopehouse.org.uk/run