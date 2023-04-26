Charity reveals colour run raised £42k

Around 750 people took part in the Lingen Davies Colour Run.

The Lingen Davies Shrewsbury Colour Run took place at the Sansaw Estate, Hadnall, earlier this month, with more than 700 participants making for a record breaking attendance.

Lizzy Coleman, fundraising events lead at the charity, said that they had been delighted at the total raised, which will now go to support cancer patients and raise awareness.

The event was taking place for a second consecutive year and saw hundreds of families run, jog, and walk 5k around the stunning grounds of the estate – all while being covered in coloured powder.

The charity has already confirmed the Shrewsbury Colour Run will return for 2024 with more details to be released in due course.

Ms Coleman said the total raised had been a record – smashing the previous year's total.

She said: “Thank you to all those who participated, spectated, and volunteered, we are really pleased to have raised £42,000 – nearly £20,000 more than 2022.

"The awful weather leading up to the event made us a little bit nervous, but the sun shone brightly on the day and everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves.