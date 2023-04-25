Call 111 for emergency repeat medication, says Shropshire health leaders

From this month, patients who are in immediate need or require emergency repeat medications will need to visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111.

This may include running out of medication, losing or damaging medicines, or patients going away from home and forgetting their medication.

By contacting NHS 111 online or over the phone, patients in immediate need of medication will be assessed and, where needed, a supply from a local community pharmacy will be arranged.

Emergency repeat medication will no longer be directly referred via GP practices, GP Out of Hours providers or some community pharmacies, although normal repeat prescriptions of medication will still be available.

Dr Nick White, chief medical officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “The message we would like to get across to those who have repeat medications is to use NHS 111 in the first instance for all emergency repeat medications.

“Normal requests for routine non-urgent prescriptions are still managed via your usual routes, and we would like to advise patients to think ahead for any holidays or bank holidays to avoid running out of their medication.

“Order your routine repeat medications in plenty of time, either from the Prescription Ordering Direct (POD) service, local pharmacy, GP dispensary or the NHS App. By ordering seven days before you are due to run out, you will ensure you have enough supply.”