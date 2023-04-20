Plan prescriptions for bank holiday – health bosses urge

People are being urged to sort out their prescriptions ahead of the bank holiday

Every bank holiday, NHS 111 sees an increase in people contacting the service having run out of essential medication and needing an urgent repeat prescription.

NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin said that over the Easter weekend, a quarter of all NHS 111 online sessions in the Midlands – 25 per cent – were about urgent repeat prescriptions.

It said the situation can be avoided if people get themselves organised, and order and collect prescriptions in time.

GP practices and pharmacies across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin will operate limited opening hours over each May Bank Holiday, meaning it is more difficult to get medicines at short notice.

Alison Bussey, Chief Nursing Officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “It’s important that everyone gets prepared ahead of the three May Bank Holidays by ordering and collecting any prescriptions in advance, and ensuring you have enough medication to last if you’re away from home.

“Taking daily medication is an important part of treatment for those with long-term health problems such as asthma and diabetes. People can be seriously ill if they run out of medicines and may need to be admitted to hospital, which can be avoided by ordering your prescription early. Please allow seven days from ordering before collecting, so your GP practice and pharmacy have time to get your prescription ready for you.

“It is also worth checking that your home medicine cabinet is well-stocked with essentials such as paracetamol, cough and cold remedies, hay fever medicines and first aid supplies. These can all be bought cheaply and easily from supermarkets or pharmacies.”

People in the county are also being urged to visit NHS 111 online if they have an urgent but not life-threatening medical need over the Bank Holiday.

NHS 111 online is available to signpost people to the best option for their care needs – it can provide the most appropriate local treatment option for medical issues, saving an unnecessary trip to A&E.

Ms Bussey added: “People across our county are being encouraged to ‘Think Which Service’ before acting when deciding on which local service is right for their healthcare need.