Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

The League of Friends (LoF) of the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) has gifted equipment to Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), including eight Intensive Therapy Unit ventilators; a widefield analyser for Ophthalmology and funds towards the new Cataract Suite; 10 syringe drivers for patients receiving end-of-life care; 12 arrhythmia monitors; two A&E communicators, five air infection control filters to help prevent further spread of infections and communication aids for the Frailty Clinic and pro-goggles for the Vestibular services.

The LoF raises funds through donations, legacies, profits from all four of the LoF hospital shops situated throughout RSH, which are run mainly by volunteers, plus numerous fundraising events held throughout the year around the county.

Hayley Flavell, Director of Nursing at SaTH, said: “Thank you to the League of Friends of the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and all its supporters for their generosity. They have raised an incredible amount for equipment, ranging from smaller pieces costing a few hundred pounds to larger equipment costing thousands.

“The LoF recently presented us with money for virus air filters which are making such a difference to patients in our care and have shown that they can reduce the number of Covid-19 cases.

“We are so grateful for their support and their kind donations have enabled us to buy equipment which are of huge benefit to our patients.”