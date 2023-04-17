Shropshire cancer survivor takes the plunge for vital research a year after treatment

Swimathon – Soraya Mashadi

Soraya Mashadi will be taking part in the sponsored Swimathon 2023 at her local pool in Market Drayton, in aid of Cancer Research UK and end-of-life charity Marie Curie.

The 39-year-old NHS lawyer lives in Cheswardine with her husband Nick and dog Evie – and is hoping that her story will inspire others across the region to make a splash.

Hear more of Soraya's story:

Soraya and Nick got married during the Covid-19 lockdown in July 2021 and managed a low-key ‘mini-moon’ in Cornwall where Soraya noticed a lump on her breast.

“I’d had breast lumps before that turned out to be benign, but this one felt different – it was hard and I was a little worried about it,” Soraya said.

After going to the GP on her return home, Soraya was referred for tests and eventually diagnosed with breast cancer.

A biopsy showed that the cancer was aggressive and after surgery to remove the tumour, she discovered it had spread to her lymph nodes.

Soraya was treated with chemotherapy followed by radiotherapy and despite some debilitating side effects, she found that swimming and walking her dog helped with her recovery.

She said: “Swimming helped me feel stronger again after the toughest period of my life.

"In just a few short months I went from the joy of my wedding day to spending hours in a ward getting chemotherapy."

Soraya is now on the hormone therapy drug Tamoxifen to lower the chances of her cancer returning.

After missing out on Swimathon for the past few years due to cancer treatment and the Covid pandemic, Soraya said she couldn’t wait to sign up again this year.

"I feel incredibly lucky that I am alive and can do something as wonderful as Swimathon.

“I’ve always loved swimming – I take after my dad in that respect. I just feel so at home and at peace in the water and it always leaves me feeling refreshed and happy.

“During my Swimathons I have always concentrated my thoughts, while swimming, on the people in my life who’ve had cancer.

"These include both of my parents, the best man at our wedding, my grandparents, and numerous other very close friends.

"This time it will be a little different because I will also be thinking about my own cancer experience too.

“I was a small child when my mum had breast cancer, and I remember quite clearly how ill she was. She sometimes had to pull over during the school run to take a nap in a layby, and she was always being sick.

"There were none of the treatments we benefit from today that make side effects more bearable.

"It really brought home to me how much she had to go through and that the outlook has improved for people with breast cancer – and we have research to thank for that.

“I’m so grateful for the treatment that saved my life and to all the medical staff who helped me recover. I know first-hand how far we have come through research and how much better treatments are today.

"This is why events such as Swimathon are so crucial to help fund the work of charities like Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie, which rely on our support.”

Swimathon takes place from May 12 to May 14 at pools and venues across Shropshire and the UK – including Market Drayton Swimming Centre.

With a variety of distances available, from 400m up to 30.9k, the sponsored event offers a challenge for swimmers young and old, new and experienced.