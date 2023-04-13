Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Hospitals trust in Shropshire to host community update meeting

By David TooleyHealthPublished: Last Updated:

Hospital bosses are giving the public a chance to find out what is happening in Shropshire at an Evening Community Cascade online event on May 11.

Princess Royal Hospital, Telford
Princess Royal Hospital, Telford

It will be held on Microsoft Teams from 6.30pm to 7.30pm and attendance is free but a ticket is needed to get the details.

A spokesman Shrewsbury & Telford Hospitals Trust said: "Following feedback from you, we are delighted to bring you an evening update from our hospitals. Evening Community Cascade is delivered by a senior member of Trust staff, and there will be opportunity to ask questions."

Meetings are held online using Microsoft Teams and joining information will be sent out in advance of the meeting.

Tickets available on the Eventbrite website at eventbrite.co.uk/e/evening-community-cascade-tickets-507406415247

Health
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News