Health fears as numbers with diabetes in Shropshire on the rise

Analysis released on Wednesday by Diabetes UK shows the number of people diagnosed with the condition in the county has increased from 30,062 to 31,725 since last year, with 7.4 per cent of people in Shropshire now living with the disease.

The figures show that across the UK, 4.3 million people are living with a diagnosis of diabetes, with approximately 90 per cent of the cases being type 2 and about eight per cent type 1.

Diabetes UK estimates an additional 850,000 people are thought to be living with diabetes who are yet to be diagnosed, bringing the overall UK-wide figure beyond the five million mark.

It says that every week, diabetes leads to 184 amputations, more than 770 strokes, 590 heart attacks and 2,300 cases of heart failure.

The charity says urgent action is required and is calling on the Government to implement integrated care systems that will put diabetes at the heart of their plans to reduce health inequalities.

It is also calling on the Government to push ahead with its stalled obesity strategy, including implementing delayed plans to limit junk food advertising to children.

Peter Shorrick, head of Midlands and East at Diabetes UK said: “Diabetes is serious, and every diagnosis is life changing. It’s a relentless condition, and the fear of serious complications is a lifelong reality for millions of people across the UK.

“These latest figures show we’re in the grip of a rapidly escalating diabetes crisis, with spiralling numbers of people now living with type 2 diabetes and millions at high risk of developing the condition.

“But it doesn’t have to be this way. With the right care and support, cases of type 2 diabetes can be prevented or put into remission.