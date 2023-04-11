Junior doctors strike at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

None of the doctors outside the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on Tuesday said they wanted to be there but said they had no choice as the Government was not coming to the negotiating table.

Health secretary Steve Barclay claims the British Medical Association (BMA) strikers are being "unreasonable" in their demands, telling union bosses to recognise this and cancel the four-day strike.

Striker Dr Jackson, 30, who did not wish to give her first name, said: "It was a collaborative decision to strike for four days.

"We want to bring the government to the table to get a fair settlement and pay restoration. Nobody likes striking and I would rather be at work."

But the doctors say they can see staffing an increasing use of locum doctors and other leaving for jobs abroad.

"I have seen two of my colleagues get jobs in Australia," said Dr Jackson, a BMA representative who works in anaesthetics in intensive care.

"I think we have lots of public support, with people coming up to speak to us and people are reading about the issues."

Striking doctors spoke of the enormous financial burdens put on them, including having to pay up to £200 for their own quality stethoscopes, registration fees, and the costs of student debts built up over at least six years of training.

"They have them at the hospital but they tend to be old and I would rather have a good pair for my patients," said Dr Jackson, a representative of the doctors' union the BMA.

Dr Andy Sharp, aged 24, joined the hospital in August last year.

"I'm one of the doctors paid £14 an hour," he said. "For someone in my position all it would mean is paying me £19 per hour."

He added: "It is a steep learning curve for everyone when they join. I was immediately given quite a lot of responsibility, as part of a team, for things like giving CPR or antibiotics and for having discussions with relatives."

Dr Sophie Crooks, 32, came to Shropshire in 2020 from London after going through medical school.

She said: "We are hoping that Steve Barclay, the health secretary, will come to the table and at least talk and with a credible offer. They are making no promises by asking us to calling it off.

"The BMA is willing to negotiate."

An estimated 350,000 appointments, including operations, will be cancelled as a result of the walkout and Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England warned services "will be stretched". He added that the junior doctor strikes "will cause significant disruption".

A spokesman for the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust said the NHS is working hard to keep patients safe during planned strikes, while delivering the best care possible.

They say patients should continue to attend appointments as planned unless contacted to reschedule.

"Nobody should put off seeking urgent or emergency care during the strikes, with key services continuing to operate," they said.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “It is extremely disappointing the BMA has called strike action for four consecutive days. Not only will the walkouts risk patient safety, but they have also been timed to maximise disruption after the Easter break.

“I hoped to begin formal pay negotiations with the BMA last month but its demand for a 35 per cent pay rise is unreasonable – it would result in some junior doctors receiving a pay rise of over £20,000. If the BMA is willing to move significantly from this position and cancel strikes we can resume confidential talks and find a way forward, as we have done with other unions.